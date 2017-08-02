Geno Smith said his knee is 100 percent healed, so much so that he’s not even wearing a brace on it less than a year after ACL surgery. He’s running around on the practice field for the Giants, scrambling and throwing on the run.

“I feel great and I’m happy,” Smith said on Wednesday.

But he also knows that the biggest test is yet to come.

“Obviously, we’re not getting hit right now, but when the games come about, that’ll be something to see, exactly how I react to getting tackled for the first time since the injury,” he said. “God willing, I’ll be OK.”

There’s no saying for sure about him or anyone else for that matter. But to this point, Smith seems unencumbered both physically and mentally.

“When I’m out there, I don’t even think about it,” he said. “I’m going through my checks, going through reads . . . Every single day that I’m getting team reps, I’m feeling a lot better, more confident. When I get back there, I’m not thinking about what could happen.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Smith is locked in a position battle with Josh Johnson to be Eli Manning’s backup. It’s pretty clear that the Giants see rookie Davis Webb as their third quarterback on the roster — he has not taken team reps since the start of camp — and are pitting the two veterans against each other for the No. 2 job. They have been alternating play with the second and third units.

Smith said he treats each snap with the same urgency, just as he did when he was a starter for the Jets.

“It’s not weird,” he said of getting the scraps instead of the bulk of the playing time in practices. “It actually feels great to be out here playing football seven to eight months after ACL surgery. I’m happy with it, taking advantage of it, and I’m just ready to roll.”