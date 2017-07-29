The Giants are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to turnovers this summer.

So when cornerback Janoris Jenkins picked off a pass from Eli Manning in seven-on-seven drills Saturday at practice, everyone ran onto the field. Everyone. The offensive players swarmed, trying to stop Jenkins and get the ball back. The defensive players blocked as if it was a punt return. Even some of the coaches got involved in the action.

“It’s a whole-team operation,” coach Ben McAdoo said of having the large contingent on the field all at once.

The reason, McAdoo said, is to stress the importance of those plays for both the offense and defense.

“The game’s about the ball,” McAdoo said. “Everyone wanted the ball.”

And he did mean everyone.

Backup battle

With Geno Smith cleared to participate fully in camp after ACL surgery last year, the competition between him and Josh Johnson for the backup quarterback job is on. Smith took reps with the second team and Johnson was with the third group, but McAdoo said the two veterans likely will switch throughout the summer.

“We’re going to roll them all in there, give them a chance to get some reps,” McAdoo said. “Whether it’s two, whether it’s three, whether it’s four, we’ll roll all of those guys.”

As for Smith, he looked poised, confident and mobile — if not entirely accurate — in the snaps he took after being limited for most of the spring.

“First time we had a chance to put him out there in the team reps,” McAdoo said. “He did primarily seven-on-seven in the offseason, so it’s exciting to see. Good competition at the quarterback spot.”

Giant steps

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison participated in practice after missing Friday’s workout. “We’re going to build him up,” McAdoo said . . . Safety Jadar Johnson did not practice due to illness . . . Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa has been playing with the third unit . . . Wide receiver Brandon Marshall has been impressed by the leadership safety Landon Collins gives the defense. He said he hasn’t seen a player in the NFL lead like that since Brian Dawkins with the Eagles . . . Huge offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who has been playing right guard with the second team, said he “leaned up a little bit” this offseason and now weighs “350-something” pounds.