B.J. Goodson doesn’t take guff from anyone. Anyone.
The second-year Giants linebacker who is projected to be the starter in the middle, call the huddles and make the checks after playing only 14 defensive snaps a year ago, showed that trait to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo this week.
“Believe it or not, the other day, I said something to him maybe a little harsh,” Spagnuolo said of a criticism he made. “He responded just as harsh. I like that in a ‘Mike’ linebacker.”
It reminded Spagnuolo of run-ins he used to have with Antonio Pierce when Pierce was Spags’ brain on the field. Pierce is now a member of the Giants’ coaching staff.
“Antonio and I were talking about it, and there weren’t many moments like that with AP and I, but I like that when there’s a little fire in the ‘Mike’ linebacker,” Spagnuolo said. “He’s embraced the whole thing, being a linebacker and taking command. I love the look in his eye.”
