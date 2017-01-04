It’s Ben McAdoo’s first playoff game as a head coach.

Too bad he can’t tell anyone about it. At least not his players.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

McAdoo seems committed to keeping the fact that the Giants are in the postseason away from the team as he prepares them mentally for Sunday’s contest in Green Bay.

“We’re not playing a wild card this week or the playoffs this week,” he said. “We need to get ready to go play the Green Bay Packers this week. We need to focus on the preparation. It’s not about any of this other stuff. It’s about football.”

Which is why McAdoo could say, with honesty, when asked the significance of playoff experience and the lack of it by most of the Giants’ roster, the impact is: “None. Zero.”

“We have to prepare to play a football game,” he said. “That’s what we have to do. We have a game to get ready for. All this energy and other stuff doesn’t matter. We need to focus on playing the game and preparing to win the game.”