Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 36° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    Giants confident heading into matchup with Packers

    Giants players are feeling confident heading into their

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    January 4, 2017 11:53 AM

    Giants players are feeling confident heading into their NFC wild-card matchup againstthe Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Jan. 8, 2016. (Credit: Big Blue Entertainment)

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.