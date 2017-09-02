Here are the players who were released or placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Saturday:
QB: Josh Johnson
RB: Shaun Draughn, Khalid Abdullah
FB: Jacob Huesman
WR: Travis Rudolph, Jerome Lane, Canaan Severin, Marquis Bundy, Ed Eagan
TE: Will Tye
OL: Adam Bisnowaty, Jon Halapio, Jarron Jones, Matt Rotheram
DL: Devin Taylor, Bobby Richardson, Jordan Williams, Josh Banks (IR)
LB: Mark Herzlich (IR), Deontae Skinner, Stansly Maponga, Curtis Grant
CB: Donte Deayon, DaShaun Amos, Nigel Tribune
S: Ryan Murphy, Trey Robinson
K: Mike Nugent
