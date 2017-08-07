The Giants ran three two-minute drills in which the offense needed a touchdown to win on Monday, and the defense kept them out of the end zone each time.

Manning and the first team got close, hitting Evan Engram to convert a key third down, but a fourth-down pass over the middle intended for Odell Beckham Jr. fell incomplete. Beckham pulled up rather than head into dangerous traffic to make a play on the ball.

Josh Johnson and the second team were off the field after four plays, the last a drop by receiver Kevin Norwood.

Geno Smith and the third team had the longest drive, hitting Will Tye twice and converting a fourth down with a completion to fullback Jacob Huesman. The drive ended when Smith’s third-down pass was batted away by Dalvin Tomlinson and the fourth-down pass for receiver Travis Rudolph was broken up by Nigel Tribune.

“It’s nice to see the defense keeping them out of the end zone when they need a score,” McAdoo said. “The offense had some sloppiness at the end of the drives where we need to get better. We need to be more crisp finishing drives. There were some opportunities there, but the defense held them out nicely.”

Other key defensive plays included Landon Collins blitzing and reaching Manning untouched, safety Eric Pinkins breaking up a pass for tight end Matt LaCosse, and safety Sandrew Adams breaking up a pass for Jerell Adams.