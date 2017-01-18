The original guest list for the infamous Miami trip made by Giants wide receivers apparently was larger than those who eventually attended the all-nighter.

Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins, making an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Wednesday, said the team’s defensive backs were asked to fly to South Beach the night of the regular-season finale with Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis Jr., but declined the offer.

“We actually were invited, we decided not to go,” Collins said. “Just we wanted — there’s a receivers group and there is [defensive backs] group — so it was like, I’m going to go with my DBs. And we decided to do something different.”

Collins would not say what that activity was.

“I can’t say out loud,” he laughed.

Whatever it was, it clearly was not as visible as the receivers’ trip, which wound up with social media photos of them clubbing with Justin Bieber and posing shirtless on a yacht bouncing around the Internet. Their actions raised questions about the seriousness they were giving the upcoming playoffs, although no one in the organization publicly has linked the outing to the lackluster performance against Green Bay the following weekend.

All players — receivers, defensive backs included — were at the facility Tuesday morning after the pictures went viral, and no one missed any time at work. Head coach Ben McAdoo repeatedly stressed that the players were taking advantage of their off day.

“We didn’t mind it at all,” Collins said on Wednesday. “That was our off day. You have every right to do whatever you want on our off day. They decided to do that.”