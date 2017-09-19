Giants drop to 0-2: McAdoo and Manning post-game pressers
The Giants moved to 0-2 on the season as they lost to the Detroit Lions, 24-10, in their home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18. 2017. The Giants have scored 13 points in two games this season. It was the eighth straight game the Giants have failed to score at least 20 points. (Credit: Big Blue Entertainment)
