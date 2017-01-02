The Giants are already beating the Packers in the battle of injury reports.

Big Blue came out of Sunday’s win against Washington relatively unscathed but the Packers are dealing with some serious health questions, particularly in their secondary. Cornerbacks Quinten Rollins (neck), Damarious Randall (knee) and rookie Makinton Dorleant (knee) all left Sunday night’s 31-24 win over the Lions with injuries.

Rollins, who had to be carted off the field and brought to a hospital, was back with the team on Monday. Randall told reporters he considers himself “day to day” while Dorleant said initial tests showed no significant damage to his knee.

The Giants figure to have Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins close to full strength by Sunday. Ben McAdoo said Jenkins was sore after playing Sunday at Washington but expects him to practice this week.

“We’re healthy for this time of year,” McAdoo said.

As for the possible return of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul from sports hernia surgery four weeks ago, McAdoo did not make it sound as if that is imminent.

“When he’s ready,” McAdoo said, “they’ll let me know.”

McAdoo would not say whether rookie Paul Perkins is the new starting running back, even after he started in the finale against Washington and ran for 102 yards. But McAdoo is certainly happy with the production from the position after making the change at the top of the depth chart.

“I thought Paul did some good things on tape,” he said. “Found some runs nicely. Rashad [Jennings] ran the ball hard and physical. We’re excited about both of those guys and also the impact Bobby Rainey can make.”

McAdoo declined to comment on the emotions he might have going back to Green Bay, where he was an assistant for nine seasons, for his first playoff game as a head coach. “I try to leave feelings out of it,” he said. “It’s football. We have a job to do . . . That doesn’t have anything to do with the ballgame so we won’t worry about it.” . . . The last time the Giants did not score 20 or more points in five straight games, as they have to finish the 2016-17 regular season, was in 2004. The final four of those games were the first four starts of Eli Manning’s career . . . The Giants are 3-4 in postseason games against the Packers but have won the last two (2008 and 2012). Their only other win was the 1938 NFL championship.