Myles Garrett may play a big role in determining just how comfortable the Giants are with their left tackle.

The first overall pick in this year’s draft is expected to be lined up at defensive end for the Browns on Monday night, and he’ll be testing Ereck Flowers. The Giants insist Flowers played well last week against the Steelers, but this will be his first game against a big-name pass rusher.

“I’m excited,” Ben McAdoo said of the matchup. “We have good competition going at the offensive tackle spot, and Cleveland has some good rushers. So, I’m excited to get out there on a big stage for a preseason game and see how we perform.”

Garrett was the no-brainer first pick by the Browns in April. At Texas A&M, he had 31 sacks and 47 tackles for a loss in three seasons. He’s also catching on quickly in the NFL.

“He is the one that has jumped out and fit in faster than any of the other ones, and I have had some really, really good ones,” Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said this week when asked where Garrett stacks up to other first-round picks he has coached. That list includes Sean Taylor and Carlos Rogers in Washington and Aaron Donald with the Rams.

McAdoo had good things to say about Garrett as well.

“Talented young player,” he said. “Very rangy, tremendous skill set. First pick in the draft, that says a lot.”

It may say more about Flowers by the time this game is over.