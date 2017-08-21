CLEVELAND — The Giants were curious to see how LT Ereck Flowers would do against first overall draft pick Myles Garrett in Monday night’s game against the Browns. The results of that matchup? Mixed.

Flowers held his own, but there were times when he seemed to hold more than that. Several times in the first quarter it seemed that Flowers had an illegal arm around the collar of Garrett, holding him from getting to Eli Manning. There were no penalties called, but Flowers was flagged for such plays often last season.

Garrett did get one sack, his first of the preseason, late in the second quarter but that was not entirely Flowers’ fault. Flowers, with a chip on the inside from left guard Justin Pugh, seemed to have Garrett stopped when backup quarterback Geno Smith was flushed from the pocket and ran into Garrett’s grasp.

Bowie arrested, released

Michael Bowie turned himself in to police in Tulsa on Monday morning and was released less than an hour later. The reserve offensive lineman was charged on Friday with domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property for an incident that took place over the summer with his girlfriend. He was released after posting $17,000 bond, Tulsa County jail records indicate; $15,000 for the assault and $1,000 each for the destruction of property charges. Bowie is next due in court for arraignment on Aug. 29.

Bowie did not travel with the team to the game in Cleveland. The NFL and the Giants, who say they were made aware of the situation on Saturday, are both looking into the matter.

Giant steps

DE Jason Pierre-Paul intercepted a pass in the first quarter that was batted in the air by DE Olivier Vernon. JPP spoke about similar plays last week after he eased up on a pass rush in practice in anticipation of a turnover from a big hit by Vernon. “I see O.V. coming so I laid off because I knew it was going to be a big hit,” Pierre-Paul said of the play in practice. “If we were in a real game that would have been a big hit so I laid off and prepared myself to get the fumble. If coach asked me why I laid off, I would tell him ‘I’m waiting for the fumble to run it to the house!’ ” . . . CB Eli Apple (ankle) warmed up with the team but did not play in the game. Michael Hunter Jr. took his place in the starting lineup as he had been doing in practices during the week. Hunter left the game with a concussion . . . WR Sterling Shepard was stripped of the ball for a fumble after a short catch in the second quarter, setting up a Browns touchdown that gave them a 7-3 lead . . . CB Donte Deayon had an interception that was negated by a penalty against teammate Justin Tribune . . . WR Tavarres King left the game with a sprained ankle.