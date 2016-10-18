EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A New York Giants fan is suing her beloved team for injuries she says she received when a large photo fell on her in the stadium gift shop.
NJ.com reports 53-year-old Laura Gallagher filed the lawsuit against the NFL franchise and MetLife Stadium last month in Bergen County Superior Court in New Jersey.
The suit alleges that Gallagher suffered multiple severe injuries when a framed picture of the team “fell from a shelf and violently struck her” as she was browsing the Giants Team Store on Sept. 14, 2014.
The woman from Scotch Plains, New Jersey, says her injuries have become permanent and she suffers from “ongoing pain, anguish and emotional distress” as a result.
Representatives for the Giants and MetLife Stadium declined to comment.
Gallagher seeks compensatory damages.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.