OFFENSE — B

The Giants got their running game going (161 yards), might have found a new running back in Paul Perkins, and drove for game-winning points late in the fourth quarter. So what’s not to like? They were only 1-for-3 in the red zone, which is a place where they have struggled of late. And they had five three-and-outs among their seven second-half possessions (plus a sixth in the first half). Eli Manning completed 17 of 27 passes for 180 yards and was sacked only once. Doing it without their best player (Odell Beckham Jr.) for most of the second half seemed to be a step forward for the beleaguered unit.

DEFENSE — B+

Washington was limited to 284 total yards after coming in as the third-best offense in the NFL averaging 421. Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie had two key second-half interceptions, one that nearly sealed the win inside the final two minutes. The four Giants sacks were the most in a game since Jason Pierre-Paul was injured. The one blemish was the 11-play, 76-yard TD drive they allowed midway through the fourth, which included allowing a conversion on third-and-17 from the Giants’ 24.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B+

Robbie Gould kicked the game-winning 40-yard field goal, so that’s good. He also connected on a 22-yarder and his kickoffs have been getting much more depth on them. Brad Wing came close to having a punt pinned at the 1-yard line, but it trickled into the end zone before it could be downed. Zak DeOssie had two big hits for tackles in punt coverage. Dwayne Harris averaged 7.7 yards on six punt returns.

COACHING — A

Ben McAdoo sold the team on this being a meaningful game, which illustrates their unity. So too does the maturity of Beckham Jr. to sidestep any altercations with Josh Norman. Someone has been in his ear to get him to avoid those pitfalls he was falling into earlier this season. Steve Spangulo did a nice job mixing in blitzes to improve the pass rush, which had been a bit stagnant since JPP’s injury. Three of the sacks were by defensive backs.