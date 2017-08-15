Geno Smith and Wayne Gallman did not run a lap around the practice field as punishment for botching a handoff and fumbling the ball in Tuesday’s practice. Rather it was for catharsis.

“I gave a couple players an opportunity to gain their composure,” Ben McAdoo said of his decision to have those two take a tour of the practice grounds.

Coaching semantics aside, the Giants had one of their sloppiest practices of the summer on Tuesday, the final workout of what officially is training camp.

“The ball was on the ground way too much today,” McAdoo said, a nod to Smith’s mishandled snap on a play just two reps earlier.

That is almost to be expected as the Giants grind through their preseason.

“Man, these are the tough days, these are the dog days of camp,” defensive tackle Damon Harrison said. “Everybody’s dinged up, everybody’s nicked up, hurt in some way, shape or form, and you’ve just got to grind through it. I tell everybody, these are the days we should get paid for, not during the season. These are the tough days, man. The Sundays and Mondays [during the season] are easy.”

McAdoo wasn’t having that, though.

“We could use that as an excuse,” he said of this phase of the season, “but we won’t.”

While McAdoo made it clear that there were redeeming qualities to Tuesday’s practice, he reminded his players that they face a daunting upcoming schedule despite breaking camp. They return to practice on Thursday after a day off on Wednesday and then they will play three preseason games in 11 days beginning Monday against the Browns.

“We need to get over days like we had today,” McAdoo said on Tuesday. “We need to make sure we get the most out of this week right here, and that’s by design. We’re going to be a little heavy-legged and we’re going to be sore, but we’re going to build calluses. When we get our legs back, it’s going to lead to great things for us. But we’re not going to get them back anytime soon.”