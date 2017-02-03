HOUSTON — Janoris Jenkins knows he’s coming back to the Giants. He just signed a huge five-year, $62.5 million contract less than a year ago. Now, though, he’s on a crusade to make sure everyone else comes back too.

If they can, Jenkins believes the Giants might be playing in the Super Bowl next year.

“Hopefully we bring everybody back,” the starting cornerback said from Radio Row at the Super Bowl on Friday, with particular emphasis on pending free agent Jason Pierre-Paul and fellow cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who many believe could become a salary cap casualty. “I’m rooting for those guys. They’ll be back. Yeah, they’ll be back.”

If it sounds like he is trying to convince himself it will happen, he might be. If it sounds like he is trying to convince the Giants’ front office that they should do it, well, he might be doing that too.

“It’s not about them understanding or hearing me, it’s about winning a championship,” Jenkins said. “You know, you build a defense, you’ve got the pieces, why would you separate them right then when they’re at the peak or about to be the peak and the prime (piece) of the organization? Keep everybody together. That’s why teams don’t ever go back to back. Or back to back to back. Free agency and trades. But keep us together and we’ll make something happen.”

The Giants spent around $200 million on their defense in free agency last season, so another huge investment like that is unlikely. And unnecessary. There are some decisions that need to be made, however, including one on Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They’ll both be free agents. In terms of deciding on a player’s worth in an active contract, the big conversation will be around Rodgers-Cromartie. He was named an All-Pro second-teamer at slot cornerback this season, and the Giants got a bit of a look at what their secondary might look like without him when they were shredded in the second half of the wildcard loss to the Packers while DRC was injured.

“Very important,” Jenkins said of keeping DRC. “He’s the leader of the defense. He’s been there the longest, he knows everybody, he knows everything. He’s a great leader for our secondary, along with myself.”

The Giants’ defense certainly made great strides in 2016, and was a big reason why the team won 11 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2011. They were knocked out in the wildcard round by the Packers, but Jenkins said it was an overall positive season.

“You have to appreciate it for what it is,” he said. “The better team won and we didn’t make it this far (to the super Bowl). There’s always next year. But at the end of the day we weren’t good enough this year. We’re going to go back and see where we can get better and come back and compete.”

Hopefully, he said, all of them.

“We’re close,” he said. “This was our first year playing together. Everybody knew we had the talent, everybody knew we had playmakers. Now we have to take it to the next level and play all together and understand that we do have talent and we can make it to the championship game.”