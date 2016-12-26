Jonathan Casillas knows better than to express a preference.

He’s been on two Super Bowl-winning teams in his career and understands that the key to getting there is not having a concrete route but being able to adjust to the curves and pitfalls that spring up along the way.

So when the questions about the Giants’ wild-card game inevitably come up this week — Who? Where? When? — Casillas will just wait for the answers to come on their own.

“You have to take whatever comes to you,” Casillas said. “I feel like if you say something like, ‘I don’t want to play outside’ or ‘I would rather play indoors, in the South, or we played them and they’re a familiar opponent,’ then . . . If you wanted to be indoors and then you end up outdoors in the cold in Green Bay, then you might feel like, ‘Oh, snap!’ It’s like you’re mentally defeating yourself before it happens.”

The Giants probably will not know their wild-card opponent until late Sunday night. That’s when the Lions and Packers play for the NFC North title. The Giants could play either of those teams the following week, or they could be at Atlanta or Seattle. It all depends on how Sunday unfolds.

The only thing certain is that the Giants will be the fifth seed in the NFC and will be at the lowest-seeded division champion on Jan. 7 or 8.

“Whoever we get, we [should] embrace it with open arms and just be thankful that we had an opportunity to play in the game, no matter where it’s at,” Casillas said.

Eli Manning echoed those thoughts.

“You don’t really have a say in it, so you just find out who it’s going to be,” he said.

The quarterback did admit that he will peek at the scoreboards at FedEx Field as the Giants play Washington on Sunday afternoon.

“You’re going to want to know who you’re playing in the playoffs,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of scenarios, I know you’re not going to know until next week, so I think it’s just a matter of when certain teams are playing next week and when everything will be decided.”

The Giants already have faced two of the possible hosts this season. They lost at Green Bay in October and beat the Lions at MetLife Stadium earlier this month. From a preparation standpoint, Manning suggested that playing the Lions again would be slightly better.

“I guess if it’s a team you’ve played recently, then you have a little idea of what their scheme is and about certain players and whatnot,” he said. “But however it works out, we’ll be well-prepared and we’ll get adjusted and have a good plan.”

Just as they now are focused on Washington. It’s a mathematically meaningless game for the Giants, but they seem to have a lot to prove before they step into the postseason for the first time since the 2011 season. It’s also a division rival to whom they lost in September.

“It’s not about just getting into the playoffs,” Manning said. “The mindset is to come back to work this week and finish the regular season strong and feel like we have a good thing going into the playoffs.”

Wherever that takes them.