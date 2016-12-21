The last time the Giants faced the Eagles, Philadelphia product Justin Pugh had a few things to say about his hometown.
They were said mostly in jest, but he clearly took some guff from the folks back home. Which is why he came out this week to clarify his stance.
“What I’ll say is I love the city of Philadelphia,” he said. “I hate the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s all I have to say about that.”
Pugh said it would be “fun” to possibly clinch a playoff berth, his first, in front of family and friends at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night. But he was certainly careful not to smear Philadelphia any more than he already had.
“I regret the way things were handled last time,” he said, “so I’m not saying anything about anything.”
Comments
