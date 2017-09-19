Ereck Flowers was trending on social media Monday night. For a left tackle in a prime time game, that’s never a good thing.

The third-year player allowed three sacks and looked listless against the Lions and defensive end Ziggy Ansah, drawing consternation and condemnation from all corners of the sports-watching world. Ben McAdoo said the Giants wanted to give him some help, but it never seemed to arrive.

In the end, fellow offensive lineman Justin Pugh seemed to be the only one to stick up for Flowers.

“I’ve been in his shoes before,” Pugh said. “I was in Philly my second year in the league and let up four sacks in a game and we lost, 38-0. In the NFL, it’s tough to play tackle. I can tell you that firsthand. Playing tackle in the NFL is very, very hard. Everyone wants to come and take shots at Ereck, and that’s trying to kick somebody when they’re down. He knows he didn’t do what he was supposed to do tonight. He’s 23 years old going out there and trying to do everything he can.”

Pugh did not defend Flowers’ play. It would be difficult to do that. What he did seem to be doing was deflecting some of the virtual vitriol aimed at Flowers.

“It hurts me to see one of my teammates and someone I, like, try to help out, to see him get beat up like that,” Pugh said. “I didn’t play great. Go put my film on. It’s five guys. We can help him out. We can do a better job. We can run the ball better. When it comes to offensive line plays, it’s all five of us, it’s not one person. So if you are going to come and bash us, don’t bash one guy.”

Pugh seemed to blame the media coverage for steering that blame toward Flowers.

“No fault to you guys, you have to write what you have to write,” he said to reporters after the game, “but if you guys beat him up and put that out there, that makes every single fan come right at him when not everyone knows what’s really going on. You guys have to do your job. He’s obviously got to do his job. I have to do my job.”

Pugh said the most important part of Flowers’ game right now is “the mental side of it.”

“They keep beating you down, beating you down,” he said. “You want to go out there and play well, and he will. He’s just got to get his confidence and we have to start playing complementary football. We have to run the ball, not get into third and longs. When you are doing that, everyone looks a lot better.

“He’s a human being, we’re all human beings, and I’m looking forward to picking my brother up.”