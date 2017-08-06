Bobby Hart can see the results. After dedicating himself to work out at the Giants’ facility for most of this offseason — and doing it with Ereck Flowers — the projected starting right tackle watches video from last year’s games and compares it with what he is doing so far in this training camp.

“You can definitely see the difference,” Hart said Saturday. “Just little stuff like hand placement. There are so many things you can point on each play that you are not doing the same way. That’s just something that comes with growth. You see things that don’t work and you can’t do those things.”

Flowers and Hart are the two tackles on the offensive line who seemed to be linked together not only in their workouts but their importance to this season.

“Bobby and Ereck, they’re not twins, are they?” Ben McAdoo asked. “Every time we talk about one, it seems we talk about the other. They’re two different people.”

Yet they share the same situation. Both are young. Both had disappointing 2016 seasons. And both return to a starting position in training camp with a microscope on their progress.

Flowers spent his offseason slimming down, something that he believes will give him more stamina. He said he feels better on the field now. He had one of his best practices of the summer Saturday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Ereck’s getting better with his punch in pass protection,” McAdoo said. “Third down is a big period for him. That’s where he needs a lot of work, in pass protection and one on one versus defensive ends. And he took a step to get better in our third-down period and he did a nice job.”

“I see myself improving every day out here at camp,” Flowers said. “First I started off a little bit [slow], and now I see me getting a lot better every day.”

If he can keep improving, Flowers will repay the faith that the front office showed in him by not replacing him this offseason. If he can’t, well, this may be Flowers’ last season at the most important spot on the line.

Hart, meanwhile, is being pushed by rookie draft pick Adam Bisnowaty, along with veteran D.J. Fluker, who has played mostly right guard with the second team but has also taken a few reps at right tackle.

For both of them, going into their third NFL season together, this seems to be a very big summer and a very big upcoming year.

Giants videos

“Why wouldn’t it be?” Flowers said. “Who doesn’t feel like they have something to prove?”