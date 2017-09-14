Justin Pugh began his career with the Giants as a right tackle. He may be heading back there as one possible solution if Bobby Hart is unable to play Monday night because of a sprained ankle.

“Wherever they need me, I’m ready to go,” Pugh said in the locker room on Thursday.

Ben McAdoo said other options remain in play, including having undrafted rookie Chad Wheeler make his first NFL start or D.J. Fluker, who like Pugh began his career as a tackle and moved to guard, take over.

“We’ll roll a couple of different guys in there (at practice), take a look at them, and see how the week goes,” McAdoo said. “We have a variety of guys who are talented and can go out there and play at the right tackle spot.”

Unlike those other options, moving Pugh to that spot would require two moves instead of one. If Pugh does play right tackle, Brett Jones likely would step into his vacated spot at left guard. McAdoo did not seem averse to making multiple changes.

“We’ll lean towards who can help us put the best five out there,” he said.