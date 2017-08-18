Mike Sullivan said he is optimistic that the Giants will be able to correct the scoring woes that plagued them last season. He pointed to new schemes, new personnel and gained experiences as a reason for the bright outlook.

But the offensive coordinator also said what most people on the outside have been saying for some time now.

“We know,” he said, “we’re going to go as far as our offensive line goes.”

Before Giants fans tear up their season tickets, understand that the coaches and players believe that the line will be good enough for them to be successful as a team. Sullivan even pointed to a block by left tackle Ereck Flowers in last week’s preseason game as “textbook” one day after Ben McAdoo described Flowers’ play against the Steelers as “a bright spot.”

“We’ve seen a lot of progress,” Sullivan said. “We’re not where we want to be, but we’re headed in the right direction and have seen some flashes of the type of offensive line performance we want to have.”

Rosas a swift learner

It wasn’t Aldrick Rosas’ 52-yard field goal in last week’s preseason game that impressed special teams coordinator Tom Quinn. He already knew the first-year kicker could do that. What Quinn likes the most about Rosas’ preseason is the way he has taken to coaching.

“The problem with all kickers, the thing I kind of noticed when they come back [from the offseason], there’s kind of some habit they’ve picked up,” Quinn said. “It’s usually not a good habit because they’re kicking off sticks. They don’t have the operation. So we’re always alert for that. He had a little bit of something coming back. Then he fixed it. He’s really diligent about correcting and he’s a good listener. He can take what you’re seeing on tape and then come out and correct it. He’s been good with that.”

Rosas and veteran Mike Nugent are competing to win the Giants’ kicking job.

Giant steps

LB Keenan Robinson left practice early and is back in the concussion protocol . . . CB Eli Apple (ankle) did not participate in team drills but did take some special teams reps . . . The Giants signed WRs Canaan Severin and Ed Egan after WRs Keeon Johnson (foot) and Kevin Snead (hamstring) were waived/injured. Severin caught two passes for the Steelers against the Giants in last week’s preseason opener before being waived by Pittsburgh . . . Asked about the possibility of rookie QB Davis Webb beating out Geno Smith and Josh Johnson for the No. 2 job, Sullivan said “anything is possible” in a way that made it seem very unlikely.