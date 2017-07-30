Nat Berhe said he has not lost any confidence in himself. Then he showed it.

The safety was asked on Sunday what he sees from a crowded field of competitors in the secondary vying for playing time and one open starting job.

“I see an All-Pro,” he said of Landon Collins. The Giants, of course, will need two starting safeties so when asked what else he sees (where most see second-year players Darian Thompson and Andrew Adams fighting for the spot), Berhe shrugged.

“That’s pretty much it,” he said.

It wasn’t meant as a dis to anyone, Berhe said. He just wanted to remind everyone that what most view as a two-man competition actually has three candidates. As if to emphasize that, Berhe made an interception in practice earlier in the day.

Berhe’s career has been riddled with poorly-timed injuries. Each time he’s been on the verge of winning or stepping into a starting role, it seems, he’s been hurt. That happened again last year when multiple concussions robbed him of most of the season. He said he did a lot of soul-searching this offseason (though he never considered retirement). And now he’s back for a fourth NFL season, having played in just 23 games in his first three years, looking to finally make an impact.

“It’s like the stock market,” Berhe said. “You can’t stay down for too long. Eventually, you know, you’ll come up. So, I’m not worried.”

Jenkins involved in fracas

The first fracas of training camp took place on Sunday between unexpected players in an unexpected drill. CB Janoris Jenkins and S Eric Pinkens exchanged heated shoves and Jenkins even threw a wild punch during wind sprints towards the end of practice. They were quickly separated and the sprints resumed.

“You know how it is with family,” McAdoo said. “Sometimes you have some dustups. But some of the best dustups you ever have are with your family. You learn from them and you move on.”

Giant steps

RB Shane Vereen was limited in the second half of practice with “soreness” in his legs. McAdoo said he was healthy enough to return but the Giants held him out . . . Undrafted rookie S Jadar Johnson left the team and will retire from pro football. The Giants are expected to fill the roster spot by Tuesday’s practice . . . QB Josh Johnson took second-team reps and Geno Smith worked with the third group, a flip-flop from Saturday’s practice. McAdoo had said he would rotate them in that way . . . WR Roger Lewis Jr. made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on a deep pass from Johnson against CB Michael Hunter Jr. in seven-on-seven drills.