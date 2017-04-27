The Giants enter the 2017 NFL Draft with seven picks — one in each round.
Here is where they will be picking in each round.
Latest Giants stories
(This list will be updated as the draft goes on with the players taken at each pick).
First round, No. 23 overall
Second round, No. 55 overall
Third round, No. 87 overall
Fourth round, No. 140 overall
Fifth round, No. 167 overall
Sixth round, No. 207 overall
Seventh round, No. 241 overall
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.