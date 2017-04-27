The Giants enter the 2017 NFL Draft with seven picks — one in each round.

Here is where they will be picking in each round.

(This list will be updated as the draft goes on with the players taken at each pick).

First round, No. 23 overall

Second round, No. 55 overall

Third round, No. 87 overall

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Fourth round, No. 140 overall

Fifth round, No. 167 overall

Sixth round, No. 207 overall

Seventh round, No. 241 overall