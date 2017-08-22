Any fears in the moments after absorbing their respective hits Monday night that Odell Beckham Jr. or Brandon Marshall may have suffered a season-ending injury apparently have been quelled. In fact, their situations may not even be preseason-ending.

The Giants’ big-name, big-play wide receivers are both considered day to day, which is fine because they have 18 of those days until they face the Cowboys in the regular-season opener. X-rays on Marshall’s shoulder were negative, Ben McAdoo said Tuesday, leaving him filed under the one-word adjective Marshall used to describe himself as he left the locker room Monday night: “Sore.”

Beckham had an MRI on his ankle Tuesday that showed no structural damage to the joint and confirmed the in-game diagnosis of a sprain.

But McAdoo would not rule out their participation in either of the two remaining exhibition games. The next one is approaching quickly, too, on Saturday against the Jets.

“You have to play,” McAdoo said on a conference call. “You have to play the game to get better at the game, and on offense we definitely need the work. We need it in all three phases, but especially on offense.”

That seems risky, given how close Beckham and Marshall may have come to significant injuries that could have debilitated a team with playoff aspirations. It seems especially so for Beckham, who has a firm chemistry with Eli Manning and a four-year grasp on the offense. The Giants already had one important receiver carted off the practice field this summer when Sterling Shepard rolled his ankle early in training camp. That makes for three rattlesnakes dodged. Why push luck? Those concerns do not affect McAdoo.

“I know what Odell brings to the table,” McAdoo said. “He’s a tremendous player, one of the best in the league, a tremendous competitor. But if you have a chance to have everyone out there playing together, playing with one another, you do it. If you don’t, you don’t. That’s a medical decision.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Not everyone was as brazen after watching the team’s best player leave the field injured.

“You never want to see any of your players go down, but that was particularly tough,” Giants co-owner John Mara said regarding Beckham at a MetLife Stadium event. “But hopefully he’ll be OK.”

McAdoo had already said he plans on playing Manning against the Jets and resting him in the preseason finale against the Patriots on Aug. 31. That’s also the approach he took last year. Plans, though, can be altered, and McAdoo seemed to indicate it could be worth sending Manning onto the field in New England to work with the full starting unit if that’s what it takes to be ready for Week 1.

After a full news cycle of analysis on the hits that caused the concerns, their legality and ethics, the slow-motion replays of knees and ankles bending awkwardly while cleats stick to the grass, McAdoo offered little in the way of details on the injuries.

“Odell has an ankle and we’ll see how he responds to treatment,” he said. “Brandon has a shoulder and, again, we just have to see how these two guys respond to treatment. We just had them in here for a treatment session and we’ll take it day by day.”

Giants videos

Asked if Beckham had a high-ankle or low-ankle sprain, McAdoo said: “It’s an ankle.”

Asked how Beckham was feeling Tuesday, the day after he limped off the field in Cleveland, fell outside the Giants’ locker room, re-emerged in street clothes on the sideline for the second half only to jog back in without a trace of a limp after the game, McAdoo would not budge from or elaborate on his baseline talking points.

“He’s going through treatment,” McAdoo said. “Got a scan. We got an ankle.”

They got an ankle. They got a shoulder.

And they apparently got the good news for which they were hoping.