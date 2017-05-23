Odell Beckham Jr.’s feet are now more lucrative than his football-catching hands.

The Giants’ wide receiver signed the largest shoe contract in NFL history on Tuesday, a five-year deal that is worth more than $29 million according to the sneaker website NiceKicks.com that first reported the signing. That’s more money than the $18.8 million or so that Beckham will make throughout his current five-year contract with the Giants.

Beckham’s Giants deal runs through the 2018 season, and his next NFL contract is expected to be a whopper. There is also a chance that his shoe and apparel deal will explode, too. Incentives in his contract with Nike could extend those terms by three years and push the total value of the package closer to $48 million.

ESPN reported that Beckham’s five-year base deal with Nike pays him about two times more than any previous deal Nike had with a football player per season.

Beckham, who has worn Nike equipment — cleats and gloves — since he entered the NFL, was essentially a free agent in the gear game as his initial deal with Nike expired. Adidas was said to have made him an offer recently to leave Nike, but the Big Swoosh matched the offer from adidas and Beckham re-signed with them.

Whether or not this means that Beckham will get a signature cleat the way high-profile basketball stars do remains to be seen, but Beckham will almost certainly become more of a presence in Nike marketing and advertising efforts over the next few seasons, both in traditional avenues as well as social media outlets.

Beckham has not attended the first two practices of the Giants’ voluntary OTAs this week — perhaps due to hammering out this equipment and apparel deal — but is expected to rejoin the team for its next workout Thursday.

And he’ll undoubtedly be wearing his Nikes for that.