Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 71° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. talks about spectacular catches

    Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talked about his recent

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    August 14, 2017 6:16 PM

    Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talked about his recent one-handed catches at training camp on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.  (Credit: Newsday / Tom Rock)

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK