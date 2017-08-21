If Odell Beckham struggles to see footballs coming his way this season, we’ll all know why.
Ahead of the Giants’ preseaon game against the Browns, the wide receiver posted to Instagram a video of himself struggling to catch a glimpse of Monday’s solar eclipse.
Of course, he was struggling because he was using his naked eye, not the protective glasses recommended for safe viewing.
In the post, Beckham claimed he and punter Brad Wing couldn’t find the eclipse, then asked Wing, “How long you ain’t supposed to look at it?” while rubbing his eyes.
According to Dr. John M. Alexander, a retina specialist with the ophthalmology department at Nassau University Medical Center, even a quick glimpse of the sun with no protection can lead to “permanent damage to the retina.”
Seeing as he posted the video, all appears OK with Beckham for now. Perhaps he’ll use more caution for the next solar eclipse visible here in April 2024.
