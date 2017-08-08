A day after the defense went 3-for-3 in stopping the offense in a two-minute drill, the starting offense finally found the end zone in Tuesday’s practice and notched the first — and only — win for that side of the ball in training camp.

Tuesday’s situation was a little different from Monday’s, when the offense had almost two minutes and needed a touchdown to win. On Tuesday there was 50 seconds on the clock, the ball was at the 49, and the offense needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to win.

First up, the starters, who began slowly with a dropped pass by Shane Vereen. On second down Eli Manning hit Odell Beckham Jr. for a gain of 19 on a crossing route and called a timeout with 30 seconds left. Manning then hit Evan Engram down the middle on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left. B.J. Goodson was in coverage and looked like he had his hand on the football, but Engram was strong enough to pull it away and get in the end zone.

They still had to get the conversion, though. The Giants ran playaction and Brandon Marshall put a double move on Janoris Jenkins that left the Pro Bowl cornerback on the ground. Marshall caught the wide open two-pointer in the corner of the end zone.

“The first group made a nice play, had a chance to get the ball in the end zone and then go for it,” Ben McAdoo said. “Brandon ran a nice double move there for the two-point play, so that was good to see.”

Geno Smith ran the second offense from the same scenario and started out by hitting Dwayne Harris for 18 yards. He threw away the next pass to stop the clock, then completed a short one to Rhett Ellison for 6 yards before calling a timeout. Smith then hit Harris in the end zone and it appeared he would have a second offensive touchdown. The officials on the field ruled it as such. But CB Michael Hunter Jr. fought the play all the way to the ground and pried the ball out as Harris was on the turf. The touchdown was overturned and the pass ruled incomplete. That set up fourth-and-4 from the 25 with 17 seconds left and Smith tried to hit Darius Powe on the sideline. The ball popped up in the air but was incomplete. A win for the defense.

The third offensive unit played about how you’d expect a third unit to play. Josh Johnson was sacked by a blitzing Calvin Munson on the first snap, then hit Khalid Abdullah for 11 yards to set up third-and-6. Johnson then scrambled 18 yards for a first down and spiked the ball to stop the clock with six seconds remaining. That left one play, and while Johnson ran around in the backfield time expired and the play was ruled a sack.