Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan is tapping the brakes on praise for first-round pick Evan Engram. But just barely.

“I think it is always early, no matter who the player is, to come in and say just off of OTAs and off of the minicamp that they are ordained as the savior, as the best that has ever played,” Sullivan said. “I will say that we are very excited about what the young man brings to the table. I mean, he has an excellent attitude, he is very smart, he is tough and I think from the practices that you guys have seen, we will all agree, he is very explosive and he is very fast. There is an added dimension to the pass game standpoint that we look forward to using in the season.”

While no one has actually come out and called Engram the “savior” of the offense, as Sullivan suggested, he does add a new level of variety to how the Giants can line up in 2017.

“The personnel groupings are at a point right now where we can have more multiplicity,” Sullivan said. “We were at a high percentage of the Zebra personnel, 11 personnel, with 3 wide receivers, 1 tight end and 1 back, as people call it. With those additional tight ends and with having a couple of fullbacks that we’re taking a look at, just to have those different groupings gives the defense more to prepare for. In terms of trying to do things that will give us that balance that we want, run and pass, we have a few more options when you run all of those different personnel groups and then some of the play-action passes, some of the shots that you take intentionally. But it is exciting with all of the additions we have. I’m really, really looking forward to training camp.”