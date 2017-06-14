It’s gotten to the point where Justin Pugh no longer flinches or objects when someone tells him that the offensive line is the weak link of the Giants’ offense, maybe the entire team.

“I think we know that,” the fifth-year veteran and projected starting left guard said Wednesday. “That’s been a theme in every season I’ve been here.”

This year, though, he’d like to change that narrative. Although the Giants did not make any major sweeping changes to their group — they added a few veterans and a sixth-round draft pick but their penciled-in starters are the same five today that were there when the 2016 regular-season ended — their approach has been tweaked. Most noticeable is the difference in left tackle Ereck Flowers, who slimmed down during the offseason and took up boxing to help with his hand speed and footwork.

Flowers, though, had to sit out the second half of Wednesday’s practice after suffering what looked like a minor injury. Pugh has not participated in the minicamp due to a “tweak” in his back. And backup guard D.J. Fluker left practice early after suffering what appeared to be a rather painful injury to his right arm.

Giant steps

The Giants like what they have seen from Aldrick Rosas so far and he may even be their opening day kicker in Dallas on Sept. 10. But they won’t really know anything about him until Aug. 11. That’s when they open their preseason schedule and will finally get a chance to see the rookie in a game environment . . . WR Brandon Marshall made a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown in red zone drills . . . CB Janoris Jenkins broke up back-to-back passes in the end zone intended for Odell Beckham Jr. and TE Jerell Adams.