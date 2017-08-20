Giants offensive lineman Michael Bowie has been charged with domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property in his native Oklahoma after an incident during the summer in Tulsa, according to multiple reports. A warrant was issued for Bowie’s arrest Friday.

The Giants said they were made aware of the situation Saturday afternoon.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We immediately notified NFL security,” the team said in a statement. “Michael will not make the trip for our game in Cleveland as we gather more information on the issue.”

The Giants play the Browns tomorrow night.

Bowie, 25, was signed by the Giants during the offseason as a reserve tackle and has worked primarily with the third string throughout this preseason. Beyond the criminal charges, he will be subject to potential discipline by the NFL under the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Tulsa County assistant district attorney Kenneth Elmore told the Tulsa World that reports about the incident indicate a fight occurred between Bowie and his girlfriend in July over finances and that it became physical when she made a remark about his mother.

Elmore said Bowie, who is listed at 6-5 and 330 pounds on the Giants’ roster, grabbed his girlfriend by the neck during the argument and threw her on the floor, then broke a pair of TVs and punched a hole in the wall.