Giants OTAs 2017

Scenes from the Giants organized team activities in East Rutherford, N.J., heading into the 2017 season.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) takes a break during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants wide receiver Kevin Snead speaks to a reporter after the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins (20) looks on during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Quarterback Geno Smith (3) steps into the pocket to throw during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Quarterback Geno Smith (3) looks on during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Quarterback Geno Smith (3) steps into the pocket to throw during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison speaks to reporters during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Cornerback Eli Apple (24) goes through drills during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Quarterbacks Eli Maning (10) and Davis Webb (5) look on during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants quarterback Geno Smith speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Quarterback Geno Smith (3) steps into the pocket to throw during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) takes a break during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) runs a pass route during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants cornerback Jenoris Jenkins speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants quarterback Geno Smith speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants quarterback Geno Smith speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Cornerback Eli Apple (24) goes through drills during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to the press during the Giants' OTA on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall speaks to reporters during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) Rutgers University football coach Chris Ash walks on the sidelines of a practice field during the New York Giants' organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Giants cornerback Donte Deayon dances between drills during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Giants safety Jadar Johnson runs a drill during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Giants center Weston Richburg, right, talks to quarterback Eli Manning during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Giants defensive tackle Josh Banks runs a drill during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) instructs quarterback Geno Smith (3) where to stand for a drill during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Giants wide receivers Brandon Marshall, right, and Keeon Johnson work out during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, center, runs a drill with his players during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.