Giants DE Owa Odighizuwa has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The former third-round pick has been with the team in training camp despite cryptic posts on social media during the offseason which suggested he was stepping away from the game.
It’s unclear if the two items are related. Odighizuwa has not been made available to the media since the start of training camp.
Odighizuwa seemed to be a long-shot to make the team’s 53-man roster when cutdowns take place this weekend, and this suspension might actually save his tenure with the Giants. He is eligible to return to the active roster on Oct. 2, the day after the Week 4 game against the Bucs. Until then, he will not count against the team’s 53-man limit.
Odighizuwa is eligible to participate in all remaining practices this week as well as Thursday’s preseason finale against the Patriots.
