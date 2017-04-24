Odell Beckham Jr. will be with the Giants through at least the 2018 season.

The team reportedly will pick up the fifth-year option on the superstar receiver before the deadline to do so next week, a no-brainer of a move considering the value Beckham brings to the offense. NFL Network reported the decision.

Last week, general manager Jerry Reese was less than committed to making that a formality, saying the team would discuss its options at a later date. The conversation apparently did not take very long.

The fifth-year option will pay Beckham roughly $8 million for the 2018 season. Because he was selected outside the top 10 picks of his draft class, Beckham’s option salary is calculated as the average of the third through 25th-highest paid players at his position.

Beckham has proven his worth on the field and in three years has put up some statistics — 288 receptions, 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns — that have never before been seen. Beckham is the first player in NFL history to reach 200 catches in 30 games or less. He also is the only NFL player to surpass 3,000 career receiving yards in 30 or fewer games.

He’s also had a few off-field issues to deal with, though, wading through his celebrity and engaging in some high-profile missteps that include a one-game suspension for actions against cornerback Josh Norman, then of the Panthers, in 2015, a party trip to Miami the week before his first playoff game in January, and a tantrum on the Giants sideline in 2016 that left him with a mark on his face after he swung his helmet at a kicking net.

“I think he is a guy that hears what we are saying and like John [Mara] said, ‘We are not worried about Odell,’” Reese said last week, his first press conference since the end of the 2016 season when he said that the young receiver needed to “grow up.”

“He is a young kid, he is growing up every day, and we think that he is going to continue being a tremendous football player and a tremendous representative of our organization here,” Reese added.

The option does not preclude the Giants from working on a long-term contract extension with Beckham beyond the 2018 season.

The fifth-year option was instituted in first-round contracts after the CBA was reworked in 2011. The Giants picked up the options on first-round picks Justin Pugh last year and Prince Amukamara in 2014.