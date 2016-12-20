The Giants placed two players on injured reserve on Tuesday: One they hoped would make an impact on their late-season playoff push and one they hoped wouldn’t have to.

Running back Shane Vereen and backup quarterback Ryan Nassib both had their seasons end due to injuries. Vereen initially injured his triceps in Week 3 and was placed on injured reserve at that time, but the Giants designated him for return and he was able to play in recent games against the Cowboys and Lions. He appeared to re-injure his arm muscle while stretching for a high pass from Eli Manning in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Lions.

Nassib, who has been the backup behind Eli Manning for most of the past three years, has been dealing with an elbow injury. He was inactive on Sunday against the Lions, and Josh Johnson served as Manning’s backup.

In his four years with the Giants, Nassib appeared in just five regular-season games and completed nine of his 10 passes, including one for a touchdown. Manning, who will make his 198th consecutive regular-season start on Thursday night against the Eagles, has played every snap this season.

To take their places on the roster, the Giants promoted LB Ishaq Williams from the practice squad and signed RB George Winn who had been on the practice squad earlier this season. Winn has some NFL experience, having played in 19 regular-season games for the Lions in the past two seasons. Williams is an undrafted rookie who last played at Notre Dame in 2013.