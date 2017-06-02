Giants play softball for charity
Past and present members of the New York Giants participated in a charity softball event, dodgeball and a home run derby. Ticket sales for the event benefited former Giants coach Tom Coughlin's Jay Fund. Fans and family participated at the Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, N.Y. on Friday, June 2. (Credit: Newsday / Chris Ware)
