Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 65° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    Giants play softball for charity

    Past and present members of the New York

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    June 2, 2017 10:09 PM

    Past and present members of the New York Giants participated in a charity softball event, dodgeball and a home run derby. Ticket sales for the event benefited former Giants coach Tom Coughlin's Jay Fund. Fans and family participated at the Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, N.Y. on Friday, June 2. (Credit: Newsday / Chris Ware)

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK