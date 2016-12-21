Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 49° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    Giants players talk about upcoming Eagles game

    Giants players discuss their upcoming game against the Philadelphia

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    December 21, 2016 7:25 PM

    Giants players discuss their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field. (Credit: NY Giants)

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.