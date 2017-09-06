Giants preparing for 'tremendous challenge' opening up against Cowboys
advertisement | advertise on newsday
The Giants talked on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, about opening up the season in Dallas. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said it's going to set the tone for the season and head coach Ben McAdoo said the game is going to be a "huge challenge for our football team." (Credit: Big Blue Entertainment)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.