The Giants will face the Steelers, Browns, Jets and Patriots in the preseason, the NFL announced on Monday.
At some point between Aug. 10 and 14, the Giants will open the preseason at home against the Steelers, the third time in five years they will face Pittsburgh in the preseason. On Aug. 21 the Giants will play in Cleveland on a Monday Night Football broadcast.
The traditional third preseason game again will be against the Jets, between Aug. 24 and 26 (most likely on Saturday, Aug. 26). It will be the 49th consecutive meeting between the two New York teams in the preseason, and this one promises to carry an extra charge since the Giants have added Brandon Marshall and Geno Smith to their roster this offseason.
The Giants will close the preseason at New England on Aug. 31. The Giants and Patriots have closed out the preseason by facing each other for the past 12 years.
The NFL’s regular-season schedule is expected to be announced within the next few weeks.
Comments
