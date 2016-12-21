Here’s what you need to know about the state of the Giants offense: Brad Wing won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in a row.
With the offense sputtering for 27 combined points in the past two games, Wing has been a weapon that allows the Giants to pin opponents deep and rely on the defense to win games.
Against the Lions, Wing had three second-half punts downed inside the 20-yard line, including two inside the 5. He had a 41.0 net average in that game despite having one of his kicks partially blocked.
Wing is the first Giants player to win back-to-back Special Teams Player of the Week awards since they were instituted in 1984.
This recent honor is the third for the Giants on special teams this season. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins won it in Week 2 when he returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown against the Saints.
