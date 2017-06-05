Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis Jr. was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle while impaired and having marijuana in his 2012 Audi, according to police documents obtained by Newsday.

The Giants said they are aware of the situation, but had no comment.

According to the documents from the Reynoldsburg (Ohio) Police Department, Lewis was operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs and .2 grams of marijuana were found. Lewis was pulled over at 4:16 on Sunday morning for “violating several sections of the (Ohio Revised Code)” and “found to be impaired and arrested for OVI,” the police documents said. The marijuana was taken into evidence.

Lewis, 23, an Ohio native, was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Licking County (Ohio) Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Lewis is entering his second NFL season after making the Giants roster last year as an undrafted free agent out of Bowling Green. He caught seven passes in 2016 for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

The arrest falls under the league’s personal conduct policy, meaning Lewis could be fined or suspended regardless of how the case unfolds.