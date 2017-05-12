Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 48° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    Giants rookie minicamp

    By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com May 12, 2017 5:05 PM

    Scenes from the Giants' rookie minicamp at their training center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.