Davis Webb hasn’t been on the field much this training camp. He’s not sure that matters, though.

“I’ve gotten every rep this entire training camp,” the rookie quarterback said. “I’m watching the play progress and going through my reads back there. I might not be throwing it, but mentally I’m throwing it. So, mentally I feel sharp.”

He’d better. Despite a dearth of action with a full team around him in practices — Webb took eight such snaps on Wednesday, his first such action since the earliest days of camp — Ben McAdoo said the third-round pick will be thrust onto the field Friday night against the Steelers in the preseason opener.

It will be Webb’s NFL debut, something he’s been thinking about practically his whole life. As such, he has a lot of the details already worked out. Like the passes he’ll be visualizing when he wakes up that morning. The music playlist he’ll listen to before the game. And the postgame routine he’ll go though.

Webb likely will have to wait his turn behind Geno Smith and Josh Johnson, the two veterans battling for the backup job. That could make for a long night. He said he will have butterflies before the game and as his time to play looms, but he denied that he’ll be nervous.

“Nervous is, to me, when you’re not prepared,” he said. “You’re kind of freaking out. For me, it’s just that I’m amped up and excited and want to get this going. I want to play with my teammates, I want to get a completion, I want to throw a few touchdowns, I want to win the game . . . I’m just looking forward to playing 11-on-11, playing football for the first time in a while, and playing for the New York Giants.”

Harnessing fears

Ben McAdoo gave some advice to the many young players who will be appearing in their first NFL preseason game on Friday, along with those who are fighting for a roster spot.

“We talked about how your fears can lead to your greatness, your greatness lies within your fears, so embrace them and compete your tail off on Friday night,” McAdoo said he told the team.

McAdoo has been blunt with the players and the media about how many of the current players are fighting for roster spots.

“There is a lot of competition in camp, so the more competition, the more guys are on the bubble,” he said. “If you don’t know if you are on the bubble, then you are on the bubble.”

McAdoo would not divulge which players will not participate in Friday’s game. “We will treat it very similar to the way we treated last year’s game,” he said. That likely means the night off for Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, and possibly a handful of other veterans on the defensive side such as Jason Pierre-Paul and Damon Harrison whose workloads have been closely monitored this summer.