When Davis Webb was playing in the fast-paced Air Raid spread offense at both Texas Tech and California, he would regularly get 100 or more snaps in any given practice. Boom, boom, boom, one after the other. The quicker the succession, the better.

With the Giants, things are a little bit different. Not only is the rookie quarterback adapting to a new playbook and a new pace, he’s also got to do it with significantly fewer opportunities. As the fourth-string passer behind veterans Eli Manning, Josh Johnson and Geno Smith, Webb is lucky to get 20 quality snaps per day in practice.

So how does he make that work?

“You just have to be efficient,” Webb said on Thursday. “If I get 20 reps a practice, I want to make those plays perfect. I haven’t done that yet.”

To try to get there, he’ll be spending his first summer vacation with the Giants based right here in New Jersey. He’s moving into his new apartment this weekend and plans to spend just about every day for the next six weeks working out at the team’s facility, going over film, and preparing for his first training camp.

Just about every day? Well, he has to go to a wedding in California one weekend. But other than that . . .

“This month is huge,” he said. “This month is a good time to kind of get away, but I’m in no situation where I can do that. I can take a couple of days off here and there, but I don’t really plan on doing that.”

D-Webb does T-Pain

Rookie initiations usually come in training camp, but Webb got his out of the way early when Eli Manning “invited” him up in front of the team to sing a song: “Buy U A Drank” by T-Pain.

“You gotta play to your crowd,” Webb said of the selection. “They were loving it. They were singing along. It’s a good song, I think. I got a lot of praise.”

Webb said he didn’t even practice the song. “I just kind of went up there and did it,” he said. “He surprised me by throwing me up there today. I didn’t think I was going to do it today, I thought I was going to do it in training camp.”

The NFL, as Webb is learning, is full of surprises.

Giant steps

Guard D.J. Fluker did not practice after appearing to injure his right arm in Wednesday’s workout. Fluker spent the day on the exercise bike . . . DE Jason Pierre-Paul, still recovering from season-ending surgeries, said he thought he would be limited in OTAs and minicamp but he was not. “I did everything,” he said . . . Coach Ben McAdoo said he will spend time during the six-week break reflecting on football and the Giants. “You never really shut it off,” he said. “You just work from a different place.” . . . The Giants signed TE Evan Engram, their first-round pick. All of this year’s draft picks have been signed.