Somewhat lost in the final 48-yard field goal that likely cemented Aldrick Rosas as the Giants’ kicker this season was the first career game-winning drive for Davis Webb.

Yes it was in the preseason finale against a bunch of backups to the Patriots’ backups, but it was still a key moment for the rookie quarterback who will most likely be put in mothballs for the rest of the season.

“It was just fun to get out there,” Webb said. “I’ve had some two-minute opportunities throughout the training camp and to execute it in the last preseason game against the Patriots, it’s a lot of fun.”

The Patriots, who trailed most of the game and were down by as much as 34-14, came back and took a 38-37 lead with 44 seconds left on Stephen Gostkowski’s 55-yard field goal. That left the Giants with very little time to get the ball within Rosas’ range for a game-winning attempt.

“In college you usually try to get to the 40 or 45 range,” Webb said. “In my mind I wanted to get to about the 35-yard line. That’s a 50-yard field goal and that’s got a chance.”

Webb completed passes to Ed Egan, Wayne Gallman, and then two to tight end Matt LaCosse on his final two passes that covered 21 yards and brought the Giants to the 30 with four seconds left. That gave Rosas a chance with a 48-yarder.

“What a kick,” Webb gushed. “He told me in the locker room, he said ‘I could have made it from 60.’ Well, sorry. I tried to get you a little closer.”

As it was, the end of the game could not have worked out better for the Giants and their desire to put young players in pressure situations. It almost made blowing the big lead earlier in the game worth it.

“It’s good to see the young quarterback go out and move the team down the field,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. “Use our timeouts, get out of bounds, and have a kicker out there who is in the middle of a competition in position to win the game in a great environment.”