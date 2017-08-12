Evan Engram moves around a lot in the Giants’ offense, but the rookie tight end came away from Friday’s preseason opener with a sense of stability.

“I felt really at home out there,” he said of his first NFL experience. “I felt really at home, I felt comfortable, and I can’t wait to just keep building on tonight for the rest of the season.”

The boxscore didn’t show much for Engram. He caught one pass for 11 yards and had to wait until midway through the second quarter to even have a pass come his way. But he was most impressive as a blocker, the aspect of his game that is of most concern as he evolves from a spread offense in college to more of an in-line position with the Giants.

“I went head-up with a couple of big dudes out there,” he said of his blocking. “I think I held my own pretty good. Maybe some stuff to work on, maybe some better steps here and there, but that’s what film is for. I definitely felt I was physical and got in there when need be.”

Engram seemed to be improving in training camp over the past week. He’s been playing faster and with more confidence in the offense. He said he felt that continue in Friday’s game.

“Knowing your stuff just makes the game a lot easier,” he said.

And allowed Engram to enjoy the experience of his first NFL game a whole lot more.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “To be out here with these guys, it was really exciting. I can’t honestly put it into words. It was just a really unique and amazing feeling.”