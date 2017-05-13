Wayne Gallman spent his first days as a Giant at this weekend’s rookie minicamp. The running back, though, had more than a passing familiarity with the program.

That’s because Gallman and Odell Beckham Jr. already have a relationship.

“I’m cool with Odell,” the fourth-round pick said on Friday. “Talked to him a couple times in the past year.”

So how did a running back for Clemson become a virtual pen pal with the Giants’ Pro Bowl receiver?

“He just hit me up last year before the season and kind of gave me like an inspiration type thing,” Gallman said of Beckham first approaching him on Twitter as Clemson was coming off a loss in the national championship game to Alabama. “I didn’t even know he was watching me, but over time (I became) real cool with him.”

Now they’re teammates. Both part of the offense. And Gallman brings something to the Giants that Beckham has never experienced: A championship. Clemson beat Alabama in this year’s title game.

“They believe I can help them win championships, the Super Bowl of course,” Gallman said. “And when they tell me that, that just makes me want to put that much more work in with whatever I’m doing, whether it’s earning the playbook or just getting on the field.”