The Giants added veteran depth at defensive tackle on Thursday when they signed Corbin Bryant to a one-year deal.
Bryant, 6-4 and 300 pounds, played the past four seasons with the Bills where he started 18 of 56 games and registered 2.5 sacks. In 2015, he played in every game and started 10, and had a career-high 45 tackles.
Bryant joins a defensive tackle group light on experience behind All-Pro Damon Harrison. Shortly after Johnathan Hankins left for the Colts in free agency this offseason, the Giants selected Dalvin Tomlinson in the second round. They also have Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas. Of that group only Bromley has started in the NFL with four games in 2015.
The Giants waived C Khaled Holmes to make room for Bryant on the roster.
