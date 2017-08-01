It turns out the Giants will have a kicking competition this summer.

After starting training camp with just one kicker on their roster in the form of unproven rookie Aldrick Rosas, the Giants on Tuesday announced the signing of veteran and former Jet Mike Nugent.

Rosas has never kicked in an NFL game. Nugent, 35, has appeared in 158 of them during his 12-year career.

The move comes auspiciously after Rosas’ first field goal attempts of training camp on Sunday. He attempted four kicks, three of them good and one that went right over the upright. The officials on the field waved it off as no good, but Rosas and Ben McAdoo both believed it was good.

Apparently not good enough, however.

“Aldrick did a nice job out there today,” McAdoo said on Sunday. “We kicked early in practice, I’ll have a chance to go look at the tape. I need to do that before I comment too much.”

Nugent was a second-round pick by the Jets and has also played for the Bucs, Cardinals and, for the previous seven seasons, the Bengals. He has made 236 of 292 field goal attempts (80.8%) and 344 of 355 extra point tries for 1,052 points. That ties him with Nick Folk and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith for 50th on the NFL’s career scoring list.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Giants had a roster spot to sign Nugent after undrafted rookie safety Jadar Johnson announced his retirement from football over the weekend.